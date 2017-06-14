Putin offers condolences to president, prime minister of Bangladesh over landslides

Nearly 1.6 mln questions submitted for Direct Line with Vladimir PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 16:18
Father of Aleppo boy slams White Helmets for profiting off son’s ash-strewn imageWorld June 14, 15:36
Emir Kusturica to perform in Crimea in JulySociety & Culture June 14, 15:01
Russian military: No flights performed over Aleppo since start of liberation operationMilitary & Defense June 14, 14:47
Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European ChampionshipSport June 14, 14:04
Moscow senior suspects son-in-law pilfered his Stradivari violinSociety & Culture June 14, 13:39
Russia delivers Progress MS-06 space freighter into near-Earth orbitScience & Space June 14, 13:01
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddlingPress Review June 14, 13:00
Russia launches Progress MS-06 space freighter to world’s sole orbiterScience & Space June 14, 12:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has forwarded a message of condolences to President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over landslides killing numerous people and causing massive damage in the country’s southeast. The text of the message has been published on the Kremlin’s website.
"I would like to convey sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the natural disaster," the message reads.
At least 145 people died in southeastern Bangladesh hit by heavy torrential rains and landslides. The death toll may rise as many areas have been cut off by flooding.
Every year, floods caused by tropical cyclones kill hundreds in Bangladesh. In 2007, more than 4,000 people died or went missing in a heavy cyclone.