Putin offers condolences to president, prime minister of Bangladesh over landslides

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 15:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 145 people died in southeastern Bangladesh hit by heavy torrential rains and landslides

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has forwarded a message of condolences to President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over landslides killing numerous people and causing massive damage in the country’s southeast. The text of the message has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

"I would like to convey sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the natural disaster," the message reads.

At least 145 people died in southeastern Bangladesh hit by heavy torrential rains and landslides. The death toll may rise as many areas have been cut off by flooding.

Every year, floods caused by tropical cyclones kill hundreds in Bangladesh. In 2007, more than 4,000 people died or went missing in a heavy cyclone.

