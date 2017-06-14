Back to Main page
Russia urges West to avoid hindering restoration of Aleppo with sanctions — envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 14:17 UTC+3 GENEVA
GENEVA, June 14. /TASS/. Russia is calling upon the international community to extend assistance to the Syrian authorities in restoring Aleppo, and not try to hinder this effort with sanctions, Russia’s permanent representative at the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva, Aleksey Borodavkin, said in a video conference devoted to the liberation of Aleppo in December 2016.

"It is important for the international community to become aware that the people of Aleppo still need assistance," he said.

"It is crucial to assist the Syrian authorities in their efforts to restore life in the city to normal, and not try to interfere with this work by using unilateral, unlawful and inhuman sanctions and false charges. These ill practices should have been terminated long ago."

"We are calling upon all countries, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to present a common front in the cause of assistance to Aleppo to let the people of that long-suffering city forget the hardships they survived as soon as possible and to restore peace calm and prosperity to the land of Syria," Borodavkin said.

Chlorine against civilians 

Terrorists who occupied Aleppo used chlorine and other toxic chemicals to kill civilians during fights for the city in July - December, 2016, the Russian diplomat said. 

"Terrorists set up booby traps camouflaged as children’s toys, used chlorine and other toxic chemicals to kill civilians, fired on western Aleppo’s residential quarters from mortars and missile artillery on a regular basis, deprived civilians of medicine, water and food, as well as used them as a human shield," he stressed.

"They are to blame for many horrible crimes and misdeeds," Borodavkin added.

