Russia to take part in meeting of post-Soviet military bloc Security Council Committee

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will take part in the meeting of the Security Council Secretaries Committee of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), scheduled to be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 15, the Council’s press service said in a statement.

"Members of the committee will discuss a wide range of modern challenges and threats which have been negatively affecting the situation in the region," the statement reads. "A total of 11 issues will be included in the meeting’s agenda."

The Security Council Secretaries Committee is a consultative and executive body of the CSTO, aimed at tackling issues related to coordination between the member states in the national security field. The CSTO is a post-Soviet security bloc comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.