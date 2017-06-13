Russia to take part in meeting of post-Soviet military bloc Security Council Committee

Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 13, 17:57
Black storks return to Moscow region after century-long absenceSociety & Culture June 13, 17:33
Convicted murderer of Russian journalist Politkovskaya dies in prisonSociety & Culture June 13, 15:48
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’Society & Culture June 13, 15:16
Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf statesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:37
Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
Kremlin sees no danger in expressing civic stance, warns provocations are dangerousRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:15
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressureMilitary & Defense June 13, 14:00
Lukashenko encourages Sberbank to step up business in Belarusian marketBusiness & Economy June 13, 13:55
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will take part in the meeting of the Security Council Secretaries Committee of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), scheduled to be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 15, the Council’s press service said in a statement.
"Members of the committee will discuss a wide range of modern challenges and threats which have been negatively affecting the situation in the region," the statement reads. "A total of 11 issues will be included in the meeting’s agenda."
The Security Council Secretaries Committee is a consultative and executive body of the CSTO, aimed at tackling issues related to coordination between the member states in the national security field. The CSTO is a post-Soviet security bloc comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.