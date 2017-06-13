Back to Main page
Senator says US Congress seeks to aggravate relations with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 14:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Members of the US Congress seek to aggravate relations with Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told reporters.

When commenting on US Senator Lindsey Graham’s initiative to tighten sanctions on Russia, Dzhabarov said that "the activities of the US Congress are aimed at aggravating relations with Russia although it is hard to understand what the Russian threat to the US actually is," he added. At the same time, the Russian senator said that US President Donald Trump was facing difficulties in defining a foreign policy because of the position of the Congress. "He is afraid to take specific steps because he has been facing accusations over some alleged cooperation with Russia," Dzhabarov pointed out.

US Senate discusses new anti-Russian sanctions

When asked about Moscow’s possible retaliatory measures, the senator said that Russia should tighten restrictions against the United States.

US Senator Lindsey Graham said earlier that the US authorities could add new sanctions on Russia. He also said that new sanctions would be enshrined in a law limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to lift them.

At the same time, Graham confirmed that the US Senate planned to approve a bill on sanctions against Iran, while sanctions on Russia could be added to this bill. When asked what President Trump would do if this bill was passed, the senator said that he was likely to sign it.

A bill on new sanctions against Russia was submitted to the US Congress by Senators John McCain and Benjamin Cardin in January. The senators proposed that sanctions be introduced against Russian law enforcement agencies and the energy sector, particularly limiting investment in projects concerning civil nuclear energy. Besides, the current sanctions were supposed to be tightened.

Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
