Kremlin sees no danger in expressing civic stance, warns provocations are dangerous

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 14:15 UTC+3

Rallies were held peacefully in a number of Russian cities on Monday, while in others there were some provocations, the Kremlin spokesman said

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Moscow does not consider that rallies where people express their civic stance are dangerous but warns about dangers coming from provocateurs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Holding such events (rallies) within the agreed framework as envisaged by the law does not pose any threat to anyone," Peskov said. "Provocations are dangerous," he stressed.

Rallies were held peacefully in a number of Russian cities on Monday, while in others, including in Moscow, there were some provocations, Peskov said.

"Different rallies were held in many Russian cities. They were held in a rather organized way, peacefully and without any problems if this took place in line with the rules, in the allowed places and timeframe. In some cities, including Moscow, provocations occurred as the city authorities had warned. Along with the authorized rally in Sakharov Avenue, which was held absolutely without any problems, there were provocations," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman noted that in these cases "the law enforcement agencies did their utmost to ensure order."

