Ukrainian legislator under investigation in Russia over attack against consulate

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against Ukrainian parliament member Vladimir Parasiuk for the March 2016 attack against Russia’s consulate-general, IC spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko has said.
"Russia’s Investigative Committee is pushing ahead with the investigation of the criminal case over the 2016 attack on Russia’s consulate-general in Lvov and defilement of the Russian state flag. A member of Ukraine’s current parliament Vladimir Parasiuk is one of those involved in the case.
The investigators have gathered enough evidence testifying that Parasiuk on March 9, 2016 was urging a crowd in front of the Russian consulate to attack the diplomatic mission.
"In that connection Parasiuk opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (involvement of persons in attacks on offices enjoying international protection)," Petrenko said.
She recalled that in Ukraine Parasiuk had long enjoyed notoriety for "brawls with his colleagues in parliament and security service SBU and Interior Ministry personnel and as an active participant in the railway blockade of Donbass."