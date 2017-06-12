Back to Main page
Russia ready for dialogue with Canada despite sanctions, Russophobia - Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 12, 12:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Foreign Ministry stressed in the statement that the differences in approaches to many international issues had not stopped the countries from success in various spheres of cooperation

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for a constructive dialogue with Ottawa, despite the anti-Russian sanctions and Canada’s "support for Russophobic moods," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, devoted to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Canada.

"Unfortunately, notwithstanding common sense, Canada follows the route of destroying the gained positive as it supports the Russophobic moods and by introducing groundless sanctions against Russia," the ministry said on Monday. "Thus, having damaged many channels of cooperation; relations between our countries suffer severe damage."

The Foreign Ministry stressed in the statement that the differences in approaches to many international issues had not stopped the countries from success in various spheres of cooperation, adding it is optimistic about future.

"Russia is open for a constructive dialogue with Canada on the terms of mutual respect and non-interference with home affairs of each other," the statement reads. "We hope, Ottawa will also demonstrate its readiness for it.".

