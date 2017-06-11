Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian ambassador expects Washington to resume cooperation with Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 11, 20:23 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Sergei Kislyak said that the Trump administration had not yet defined policy on Russia so that it could "clarify it in the long-term"

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. The United States will eventually resume cooperation with Moscow because it will allow both countries achieve more results, Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak said addressing the opening ceremony of the country’s conference of the Russian compatriot organizations.

"I am not a na·ve optimist, but I believe that life itself will make the Americans understand that together with Russia they can achieve much more than acting against it," the ambassador said.

When speaking with reporters, Kislyak noted that this position "is based on the common sense." "The Americans are going through a tough period in their political life. You see how many contradictions of various kinds there are here in the United States, and unfortunately, Russian-US relations are negatively affected by it all," he said.

"However, life goes on and global challenges remain," Kiskyak went on to say. "Moreover, they may even grow. I think, together we are capable of combating many crises more effectively than if we act each on our own. We actually share many interests and I believe that this would become the basis when the US realizes that problems should be tackled together," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

Kislyak also said that the Trump administration had not yet defined policy on Russia so that it could "clarify it in the long-term." "But dialogue has begun, our ministers maintain contacts," he noted. In the ambassador’s opinion, defining a policy "takes some time."

While addressing the conference, Kislyak pointed to the events during which "Russia’s contribution to the US history was emphasized." "They are extremely useful for future relations," he said. The ambassador also highlighted increasing contacts with Russian scientists working in the US. "We are very pleased to have warm relations with the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of the USA (KSORS)," Kislyak added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
2
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
3
Russian diplomat advises West to stop obsessing over Crimea
4
Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claim
5
Russia concerned about aggravated relations between Arab countries, Qatar - Lavrov
6
Russia may start trials of new heavy strike drone in 2018
7
Second Yasen-class nuclear submarine to be put afloat on March 30
TOP STORIES
Реклама