Russian ambassador expects Washington to resume cooperation with Moscow

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. The United States will eventually resume cooperation with Moscow because it will allow both countries achieve more results, Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak said addressing the opening ceremony of the country’s conference of the Russian compatriot organizations.

"I am not a na·ve optimist, but I believe that life itself will make the Americans understand that together with Russia they can achieve much more than acting against it," the ambassador said.

When speaking with reporters, Kislyak noted that this position "is based on the common sense." "The Americans are going through a tough period in their political life. You see how many contradictions of various kinds there are here in the United States, and unfortunately, Russian-US relations are negatively affected by it all," he said.

"However, life goes on and global challenges remain," Kiskyak went on to say. "Moreover, they may even grow. I think, together we are capable of combating many crises more effectively than if we act each on our own. We actually share many interests and I believe that this would become the basis when the US realizes that problems should be tackled together," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

Kislyak also said that the Trump administration had not yet defined policy on Russia so that it could "clarify it in the long-term." "But dialogue has begun, our ministers maintain contacts," he noted. In the ambassador’s opinion, defining a policy "takes some time."

While addressing the conference, Kislyak pointed to the events during which "Russia’s contribution to the US history was emphasized." "They are extremely useful for future relations," he said. The ambassador also highlighted increasing contacts with Russian scientists working in the US. "We are very pleased to have warm relations with the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of the USA (KSORS)," Kislyak added.