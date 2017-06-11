Open Crimea media forum opening in Crimean beach city of Alushta

ALUSHTA, Crimea, June 11. /TASS/. First international media forum ‘Open Crimea: On Your Own’ beginsm on Sunday in the Crimean beach city of Alushta.

The forum that will be held on the More recreation compound is scheduled for June 11 and June 12. It has brought together political scientists, experts and mass media representatives from a range of countries.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Crimea, is expected to open the forum. The list of guest speakers includes the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for information and mass media, Maria Zakharova, deputies of the State Duma, members of the Public Chamber, well-known publishers, directors of research institutes, and business people.

Special theme discussions will highlight Crimea’s destiny in terms of geopolitics, international law, and culture. Public activists and journalists from Armenia, Cuba, Germany, France, Italy, Lebanon, the Netherlands, and other countries have arrived in Alushta to attend the gathering.

Sergei Aksyonov believes the forum "will help destroy myths and bring unbiased information on the Russian Crimea." He also said this format will help discuss the prospects for the peninsula’s development.

"I feel confident this discussion will be useful for the Crimean state power of all levels and for all the people living here," he said.

The organizers have scheduled an expansive itinerary for Monday, June 12, when the participants will have an opportunity to visit many cities and important sites in the republic. The options given to them include the construction sites of the bridge across the Kerch Strait, the Artek international summer camp for children, the world-famous Crimean wineries, and the tourist sights in Sudak, Yalta, Kerch, and Feodosya.

As June 12 is Russia Day, a national holiday, many large-scale public events will take place in Crimea on this date.