Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Qatar crisis, situation in Ukraine

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 22:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State also exchanged views on topical issues of the Russian-US relations, including the schedule of the upcoming bilateral contacts

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed a wide range of foreign policy issues, including the situation in Ukraine and the Qatar crisis, during their telephone conversation on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the consequences of the decision by a number of Arab countries to break diplomatic ties with Qatar. Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson pointed to the need of resolving disagreements through negotiations and expressed willingness to contribute to such efforts," the ministry said in a statement. It noted that the two top diplomats "agreed to continue contacts on other international problems, including the conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa and the Ukrainian crisis."

Lavrov and Tillerson also exchanged views on topical issues of the Russian-US relations, including the schedule of the upcoming bilateral contacts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
2
Man who opened fire from shotgun in township near Moscow eliminated to police
3
Russia accelerates work on developing hydrogen engine for super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Lavrov urges Tillerson to prevent new strikes against governemnt forces in Syria
5
Interior Minister says Kratovo gunman firing back for several hours when sieged
6
Russian ground forces receive brigade set of Iskander tactical missile system
7
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next week
TOP STORIES
Реклама