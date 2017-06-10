Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Qatar crisis, situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed a wide range of foreign policy issues, including the situation in Ukraine and the Qatar crisis, during their telephone conversation on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the consequences of the decision by a number of Arab countries to break diplomatic ties with Qatar. Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson pointed to the need of resolving disagreements through negotiations and expressed willingness to contribute to such efforts," the ministry said in a statement. It noted that the two top diplomats "agreed to continue contacts on other international problems, including the conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa and the Ukrainian crisis."

Lavrov and Tillerson also exchanged views on topical issues of the Russian-US relations, including the schedule of the upcoming bilateral contacts.