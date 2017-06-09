Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Iranian foreign ministers meet on sidelines of SCO summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 10:00 UTC+3

Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Palace of Independence in Kazakhstan’s Astana hosting the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Lavrov is holding talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow and Tehran call for resolving Qatar crisis through dialogue
2
SCO summit kicks off in Astana
3
UN head’s spokesman evades question on Russian candidate to counter-terrorism post
4
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
5
Number of dollar billionaires up 11% in Russia last year
6
US Department of State comments on coalition's strike on Syrian government troops
7
North Korea confirms successful missile test — state media
TOP STORIES
Реклама