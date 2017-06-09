Russian, Iranian foreign ministers meet on sidelines of SCO summit

Moscow and Tehran call for resolving Qatar crisis through dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 09, 10:36
ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Palace of Independence in Kazakhstan’s Astana hosting the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Lavrov is holding talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.