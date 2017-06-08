Russian diplomat says issues between Baghdad and Kurds should be solved through talks

Russian defense minister says Syrian ceasefire holding in all de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 17:30
VLADIVOSTOK, June 8. /TASS/. All contradictions between the Iraqi government and Iraqi Kurdistan should only be solved through meaningful talks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"We have seen the statements made by the leaders of Iraqi Kurdistan about holding a referendum on self-determination in September," she said. "This issue rose quite a while ago, it has been discussed for a long time," Zakharova pointed out.
"Russia supports Iraq’s unity and territorial integrity, provided that the legal rights of all ethnic and religious groups are respected, while the Kurds are one of those groups," the Russian diplomat added.
According to her, Moscow believes that "all the issues concerning relations between the Kurdish authorities and the Baghdad government should be solved through meaningful talks," Zakharova stressed.