Moscow calls on all players to harmonize actions concerning Syria

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Moscow calls on domestic and external players to harmonize their actions aimed at settling the situation in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said opening talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.
"We are very glad to have this opportunity to continue our contacts aimed at finding the best ways to advance the (Syrian settlement) process," Lavrov said. "We are currently going through a very important stage," he added. "The main thing, in my opinion, is to ensure that all the players active in Syria and abroad harmonize their actions to achieve a result that would guarantee the sovereignty of the Syrian state and the rights of all the ethnic and religious groups, as well as regional security, preventing Syria from turning into a source of terrorist threat," the Russian top diplomat added.
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the Geneva and Astana processes complemented each other. "We very much value coordination between the Astana process organizers and your team," Lavrov said addressing the UN envoy. "We have much to talk about, so thank you for accepting our invitation to have a meeting today at the Foreign Ministry."
Lavrov said that on Thursday, de Mistura would also hold talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.