Russian diplomat accuses OSCE of hindering talks on Transnistrian issue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 11:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat stresses the five-plus-two format is the only internationally recognized negotiation platform aimed at resolving the Transnistrian conflict

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has been hindering the negotiation process concerning the Transnistrian issue, said the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Sergei Gubarev, who represents Moscow at the "five-plus-two" talks (involving Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the US and the EU).

Read also
Moldova’s President Igor Dodon

Moldova’s president initiates process of national reconciliation over Transnistria

While speaking at a round table at Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), dedicated to the situation in Moldova and Transnistria, Gubarev pointed out that "the five-plus-two format is the only internationally recognized negotiation platform aimed at resolving the Transnistrian conflict." "But recently, some unclear processes have been going on. The OSCE chair country Austria has been hindering talks, although the organization is meant to make the parties to the negotiations gather and express their views of the situation," the Russian diplomat added.

Gubarev opposed the position of the OSCE acting chairman who believes that a full-fledged round of talks can only be arranged after the parties come to some kind of an understanding. "This is an incorrect message, because Tiraspol and Chisinau have been unable to come to terms for the past 25 years, otherwise there would have been no need for any mediators," the Russian ambassador noted.

Foreign policy
