No doubt in Russia Iran shows sincerity about battling terrorism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia does not doubt Iran’s sincerity about its fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov is convinced that the initiative of Russia, Turkey and Iran to help stop fighting and sign relevant agreements between the Syrian government and armed opposition units (when "simultaneously joint efforts are intensified in the war on terror) has been legitimized by the decisions of the UN Security Council that approved the corresponding accords reached by the states-guarantors last December."

"It becomes evident from these UN Security Council’s resolutions that the international community welcomes this process based on the Astana platform," the minister said. "Therefore, any doubt (related to Iran’s struggle against terrorists), in my opinion, is out of place."

"Overall, we have no questions in regard to Iran’s candor about combatting terrorism," Lavrov said. "We regret that in the Islamic world there is a really grave inter-confessional division that remains in place and is even becoming deeper," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister says that this division presents an enormous obstacle to joint efforts of all regional nations in their fight against the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups (outlawed in Russia).

"We have more than once urged and are still urging our friends in the Islamic world to join efforts in the fight against the common threat, but not to deepen the split that plays into the hands of terrorists by weakening the counterterrorism front," he concluded.