Russian, Iranian foreign ministers urge Qatar and Arab states to start dialogue

Moscow pianist Nikita Mndoyants to debut on the Carnegie Hall stage in New YorkSociety & Culture June 07, 19:52
Putin and team looking forward to Oliver Stone’s documentary premiereRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 18:01
World demand for medium-haul airliners to reach 15,000 planes in next 20 yearsBusiness & Economy June 07, 17:44
Flag of Montenegro raised at NATO Headquarters to mark its accession to AllianceWorld June 07, 17:42
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 07, 17:35
Putin, Xi to meet on June 8Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 17:00
Putin signs law imposing criminal penalties for inducing minors to suicideRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:54
Russia’s Defense Ministry wants new Mi-38 helicopters produced for Arctic operationMilitary & Defense June 07, 16:50
Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmireRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Javad Zarif, urged Qatar and Arab states to start dialogue and join efforts against terrorism on Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said after their phone conversation.
"In the wake of a crisis in relations between Qatar and some other Arab states, Sergei Lavrov and Javad Zarif called on all the sides concerned to start dialogue in order to work out mutually acceptable solutions to preserve peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and to consolidate efforts in the fight against terrorism," the ministry said.
The phone conversation was held at request of the Iranian side, the ministry said.
Lavrov and Zarif exchanged views on the Syrian crisis and agreed to be in contact, particularly over upcoming events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CSO).