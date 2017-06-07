Putin and team looking forward to Oliver Stone’s documentary premiere

Putin and team looking forward to Oliver Stone’s documentary premiereRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 18:01
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his staff have not watched The Putin Interviews documentary by Hollywood director Oliver Stone, but are looking forward to its premiere, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
"We can’t wait for it to be released. We are all wondering how Oliver Stone cobbled together the raw material," Peskov said, noting that Stone "is a talented person but unpredictable in revealing his talent."
"So, we are very excited (to watch the documentary)" he added.
Stone has filmed a series of interviews with Putin, shooting a four-episode documentary, which is expected to premiere in the United States on June 12-15. So far, a few preview clips have been released.