Putin plans to meet with Pakistani prime minister on June 9

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 16:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian presidential aide says Moscow will confirm its support for Islamabad so that Pakistan could actually feel itself a full-fledged SCO member

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on June 9, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"We will have a special meeting with Pakistan, a new SCO member state," he said. "During the meeting, pressing issues on the regional and global agenda will be discussed, as well as matters concerning Pakistan’s activities in the SCO," Ushakov said.

According to , Moscow will confirm its support for Islamabad so that Pakistan could actually feel itself a full-fledged SCO member.

"Of course, we will also discuss a number of bilateral issues," Ushakov added. "Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov will attend the meeting, who is a co-chairman of bilateral intergovernmental commission," he pointed out.

Ushakov also said that the Russian delegation to the Astana summit would also comprise Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Energey Minister Alexander Novak and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

