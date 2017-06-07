Back to Main page
Putin, Xi to meet on June 8

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 17:00 UTC+3

The Russian president plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart in Astana to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart in Astana to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, [Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping] will discuss to bilateral cooperation in the SCO format, as well as they will focus on the recent developments on the Korean peninsula," he said.

The two leaders may discuss other issues, including those related to the regional and international agenda, the presidential aide said. The talks will be held on June 8, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana, Ushakov said. He reaffirmed, that Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow is scheduled for July 3-4; and with this in mind the two heads of state will have "rather short" meeting in Astana.

EXPO-2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the opening of the EXPO-2017 international exhibition in Astana on June 9.

"On June 9, President will attend the official opening of the international exhibition EXPO-2017," the aide said.

According to Ushakov, the event is aimed at attracting attention to solutions and technologies ensuring efficient management of energy sources and reducing carbon emissions. Another focus of the exhibition is the development of alternative forms of energy, he added.

"According to our records, enterprises and organizations from more than 100 countries are participating in the EXPO-2017. Kazakhstan expects around two million guests in summer months," Ushakov said.

Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, will host EXPO-2017 from June 10 to September 10, 2017.

Russia’s EXPO-2017 pavilion titled "Energy of the Future" will cover an area of 1,000 square meters. More than 3,000 events are planned on the exhibition’s sidelines.

