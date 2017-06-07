Back to Main page
Putin confirms Russia ready to team up with Iran to fight terror

June 07, 15:26 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin conveyed his sympathy and support to the families of the victims

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has forwarded a message to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani conveying condolences over the Tehran attack, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The Russian leader strongly condemned this attack which once again emphasized the need to boost international cooperation in the fight against terrorism," the statement reads. He also "confirmed Russia’s readiness for further joint efforts with Iran in this field."

Terrorist attacks strike Iran claiming at least 12 lives

"Putin conveyed his sympathy and support to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement adds.

On Wednesday morning, four armed militants broke into the Iranian parliament grounds and started shooting at the guards while one of the attackers, a suicide bomber, detonated his explosive device. Another group of terrorists used the same scheme to attack the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini located 40 kilometers south of Tehran.

According to the Iranian media, 12 people were killed and another 39 wounded in the two attacks.

