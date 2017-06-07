NATO should start serious discussions about military and political security, diplomat says

FIFA announces additional tickets sale for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 07, 15:15
Kremlin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ speculations on Rosneft share buyback from Qatari fundBusiness & Economy June 07, 14:35
Kremlin spokesman gives no details about Putin-Trump meeting at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 14:07
Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 14:01
Italian companies showing interest in SSJ-100 assemblyBusiness & Economy June 07, 13:45
Siberian scientists uncover high levels of toxic heavy metals on Arctic islandScience & Space June 07, 13:43
Kremlin strongly condemns terrorist attacks in IranRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 13:42
Moscow is ready to normalize relations with EURussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 13:40
Ministry says Russia outperforms US in destroying ISIS energy infrastructureMilitary & Defense June 07, 13:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow suggests that the Russia-NATO Council should start a serious discussion of the current military and political security, Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov said today after a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis.
"We have confirmed that, instead of exchanging unilateral statements, that our NATO counterparts tend to opt for at the current stage, we suggest that the Russia-NATO Council should start a serious discussion of the current military and political security," he said.
The Russian foreign minister said it was necessary to "study, with all the facts at hand, whether the current situation conforms to the obligations of the parties who signed the Russia-NATO Founding Act ."
He also noted that NATO’s activity in the areas that border Russia "is still a significant destabilizing factor."