NATO should start serious discussions about military and political security, diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 14:33 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow suggests that the Russia-NATO Council should start a serious discussion of the current military and political security, Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov said today after a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis.

NATO needs external foe to justify its existence — Putin

"We have confirmed that, instead of exchanging unilateral statements, that our NATO counterparts tend to opt for at the current stage, we suggest that the Russia-NATO Council should start a serious discussion of the current military and political security," he said.

The Russian foreign minister said it was necessary to "study, with all the facts at hand, whether the current situation conforms to the obligations of the parties who signed the Russia-NATO Founding Act ."

He also noted that NATO’s activity in the areas that border Russia "is still a significant destabilizing factor."

