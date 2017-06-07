Iran terror attack signals unprecedented surge in international terrorism — Lavrov

Siberian scientists uncover high levels of toxic heavy metals on Arctic islandScience & Space June 07, 13:43
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A series of attacks in Iran confirms that the outbreak of international terrorism is unprecedented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis Quecedo on Wednesday.
"We expect to hold a meeting of the bilateral (Russia-Spain) working group on curbing new challenges and threats soon," Lavrov said.
"Amid the unprecedented surge in international terrorism, the activity of this group is in high demand. Terrorists won’t calm down, and this is confirmed every day, including by today’s terror attacks in Iran," he said.