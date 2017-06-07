Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to respect other states’ interests near its border, if they are legitimate - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 5:49 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Lavrov said Russia would respect other states' interests if they are transparent, legitimate and pose no threat to the legitimate interests of Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, June 7. /TASS/. While dealing with problems at its borders, Russia is ready to take into account the interests of other states, but only if those interests are legitimate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told students at a university in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kalinigrad.

"We respect the fact that many states may have interests in various regions of the world, including on the border with Russia, as long as they are transparent, legitimate, in line with the international law and pose no threat to the legitimate interests of Russia," he said.

In that regard, Lavrov mentioned the deployment of US troops in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attack, explained by the alleged need to counter terrorism in the country.

"They (the US forces) were supposed to fight the drug production there, but this did not happen," he said. "According to the UN estimates, drug production increased ten times during the period of the NATO deployment there, and a vast portion of this filth goes to Russia."

"The terrorist threat did not diminish as well," Russia’s top diplomat continued. "Moreover, along with the Taliban movement, who are nevertheless a part of the Afghan society and must play their role in the national reconciliation, the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) also gained ground there.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant waters
2
Putin jokes with NBC reporter saying she 'could be arrested' in US for contacts with him
3
US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in Syria
4
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
5
If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will retaliate — Lavrov
6
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
7
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
TOP STORIES
Реклама