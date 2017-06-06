Kremlin focused on Trump’s stance on relations with Russia

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects Russian-US cooperation to resume and is focused on US President Donald Trump’s position on this matter, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked what kind of official US statements mattered most to Russia, Peksov said that "obviously, President Trump’s position is the main thing that Moscow takes into consideration, this is what we are focused on." "We hope that our cooperation in various fields will resume," the Kremlin spokesman added.

"We hope the United States will eventually clarify its position," Peskov pointed out but declined to answer if the Kremlin saw Washington trying to improve relations.

US Vice President Mike Pence earlier addressed the Atlantic Council saying that the world was more dangerous at the moment that it had ever been since the collapse of the Soviet Union, taking into account the activities of Russia and Iran, as well as the global threat of terrorism. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that President Trump had asked him to rebuild relations with Russia.

While commenting on Pence’s statement, the Russian presidential spokesman said that "we regret when such wording is used in connection with our country.".