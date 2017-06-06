Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad region

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. The authorities of Poland and Lithuania have taken a Russophobic attitude towards cross-border cooperation with Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the region’s acting governor Anton Alikhanov.

"It is very good that despite Russophobic measures by these countries (Lithuania and Poland - TASS) the local authorities or areas bordering the Kaliningrad Region are aware of their people’s interest in maintaining contacts, and not building walls like the one Lithuania is going to create, and not terminating the treaty on local border traffic, like the Polish government has done.

Earlier, the Lithuanian authorities declared that a two-meter tall fence equipped with electronic monitoring equipment had begun to be built along the ground border with the Kaliningrad Region. Vilnius argues that the fence will improve protection of Lithuania’s border and the perimeter border of the European Union.