Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad region

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 11:55 UTC+3

The Lithuanian authorities have declared that a two-meter tall fence is being built along the ground border with the Kaliningrad Region

The view of Koenigsberg Cathedral on the bank of Pregola river in Kaliningrad

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. The authorities of Poland and Lithuania have taken a Russophobic attitude towards cross-border cooperation with Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the region’s acting governor Anton Alikhanov.

"It is very good that despite Russophobic measures by these countries (Lithuania and Poland - TASS) the local authorities or areas bordering the Kaliningrad Region are aware of their people’s interest in maintaining contacts, and not building walls like the one Lithuania is going to create, and not terminating the treaty on local border traffic, like the Polish government has done.

"There are a number of projects being implemented in the interests of the Kaliningrad Region on the track of cross-border cooperation with Poland and Lithuania. It is very good that despite Russophobic measures by these countries (Lithuania and Poland - TASS) the local authorities or areas bordering the Kaliningrad Region are aware of their people’s interest in maintaining contacts, and not building walls like the one Lithuania is going to create, and not terminating the treaty on local border traffic, like the Polish government has done with no signs it may overturn the decision."

Earlier, the Lithuanian authorities declared that a two-meter tall fence equipped with electronic monitoring equipment had begun to be built along the ground border with the Kaliningrad Region. Vilnius argues that the fence will improve protection of Lithuania’s border and the perimeter border of the European Union.

Topics
Foreign policy
