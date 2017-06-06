Russian senator spells out reason for commission on preventing domestic meddling

Press review: Russia's senate to combat foreign meddling and CBR's motive to allow bitcoinPress Review June 06, 13:00
Politician alarmed at attempts to uproot Russian language from former Soviet statesSociety & Culture June 06, 12:45
Russia says BRICS states need embracing security measures to switch to digital economyBusiness & Economy June 06, 12:31
Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demandBusiness & Economy June 06, 11:56
Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 11:55
Russian senator spells out reason for commission on preventing domestic meddlingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 11:39
Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG exportBusiness & Economy June 06, 11:35
FSB searches Church of Scientology’s St. Petersburg office in extremism probe — sourceWorld June 06, 11:25
Joint anti-terror drills ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ kick off in BelarusMilitary & Defense June 06, 11:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YALTA, June 6. /TASS/. A Federation Council commission on preventing interference in domestic affairs will monitor the activities of foreign countries aimed against Russia, Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs, told reporters.
He pointed out that on Wednesday, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will host a parliamentary hearing on preventing foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs. "We have drawn up draft recommendations to be adopted at the hearing, which stipulate setting up a permanent commission of this kind," Kosachev pointed out. "We need a permanent body to monitor activities aimed against Russia," he added.
At the same time, the senator said that attempts to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs were usually stepped up when election campaigns started. "We have been facing consistent attempts to meddle in our interior affairs," the senator said. He also noted the United States and its NATO allies were used to make such attempts.
Besides, in Kosachev’s words, the Federation Council’s commission may prepare proposals for improving the current Russian legislation. However, the senator stressed that the commission would not be involved in "a witch hunt" as it would be active in strict accordance with the law.