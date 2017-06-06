Russian senator spells out reason for commission on preventing domestic meddling

YALTA, June 6. /TASS/. A Federation Council commission on preventing interference in domestic affairs will monitor the activities of foreign countries aimed against Russia, Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs, told reporters.

He pointed out that on Wednesday, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will host a parliamentary hearing on preventing foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs. "We have drawn up draft recommendations to be adopted at the hearing, which stipulate setting up a permanent commission of this kind," Kosachev pointed out. "We need a permanent body to monitor activities aimed against Russia," he added.

At the same time, the senator said that attempts to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs were usually stepped up when election campaigns started. "We have been facing consistent attempts to meddle in our interior affairs," the senator said. He also noted the United States and its NATO allies were used to make such attempts.

Besides, in Kosachev’s words, the Federation Council’s commission may prepare proposals for improving the current Russian legislation. However, the senator stressed that the commission would not be involved in "a witch hunt" as it would be active in strict accordance with the law.