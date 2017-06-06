Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian security official comments on NATO’s military spending boost

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 10:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Security Council assistant secretary, NATO’s increased military spending will curb social and economic development of its member-states

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. NATO’s increasing military spending won’t contain Moscow but will curb social and economic development of its member-states, Russian Security Council Assistant Secretary Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty weekly newspaper on Tuesday.

Read also

Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes Europe

Putin asked Bill Clinton to consider option Russia might join NATO

Putin points to NATO's non-cooperation as undermining war on terror

US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media

Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow

Putin believes NATO expansion policy is short-sighted

MP rips Montenegrin top envoy's anti-Russia hype as lies, loyalty ‘display’ for NATO

"The Western countries have lost a lot due to anti-Russian sanctions, according to the United Nations’ assessments that’s up to $100 billion," the Russian security official said. "I think, such unilateral undertakings may only contain social and economic development of NATO’s member-states," he noted.

Moscow shares NATO’s assessments on international terrorism that poses a major threat to the world community, Venediktov said, stressing that Russia calls to unify efforts to fight against this evil.

"Boosting military or other spending won’t solve any problem. It is also absurd to link this process to the supposed need to repel threats allegedly coming from Russia," he added.

NATO and Russia have many common challenges and threats, Venediktov stressed. "It is time to switch from confrontational rhetoric to systematically taking into account security concerns of each other," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Arab countries cut ties with Qatar over change in US policy — Russian expert
2
Russian expert comments on USSR collapse
3
Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expected
4
Nord Stream-2 participants to allocate €6.65 bln if project financing is not provided
5
Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end
6
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
7
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
TOP STORIES
Реклама