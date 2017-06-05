Back to Main page
Moscow should study reasons behind Arab world’s critical attitude to Doha, expert says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 17:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Libya’s transitional government and the Republic of Maldives declared they were severing diplomatic relations with Doha

Qatari embassy in Cairo, Egypt

Qatari embassy in Cairo, Egypt

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia should closely study the reasons behind the Arab world’s critical attitude to Doha, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Vladimir Djabarov, told TASS.

Earlier on Monday the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Libya’s transitional government and the Republic of Maldives declared they were severing diplomatic relations with Doha as a supporter of terrorism. Doha regretted this decision and dismissed it as groundless. A number of air carriers in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia suspended air links with Qatar.

Djabarov said certain rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Qatar for influence in the Arab world had existed for a long while but specific proof Qatar was financing terrorism was required. If this is confirmed, he said, then the decision is clear. But one should wait and see that charges these countries will bring against Qatar in reality. If there are major reasons, then possibly this issue should be taken to the UN Security Council for consideration," Djabarov said.

It remains to be seen if this is just struggle for power or there is concrete evidence to support the charges.

"In that case Qatar may face certain sanctions. Or such a possibility may be studied at least. Many politicians around the world have long hinted that Qatar funds the Islamic State. But saying is one thing and providing specific proof is something very different," Djabarov said.

Russia should closely monitor the situation to see what happens next.

"US Secretary of State has called for the unity of the Arab Word. If the issue of financing terrorism is at stake, then it is not unity but struggle against terrorists that should be the issue of the day. We must wait and see the further march of events," Djabarov concluded.

