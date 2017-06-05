Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia interested in cooperation with Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 17:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"This is a very challenging time for humanitarian agencies, which should be impartial," Russia's top diplomat noted

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia seeks to continue cooperation with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"This is our first meeting," Lavrov told Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Elhadj As Sy. "You have led the organization during three years, this is a very challenging time for humanitarian agencies, which should be impartial, but not everyone manages to do this," Lavrov said.

"We appreciate your efforts to observe the key principles of international humanitarian law," he said. "We are interested in continuing cooperation on such issues as the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which has drawn huge flows of migrants to Russia and the recent humanitarian assistance to the citizens of the North Caucasus affected by mudslides."

The effort is also in high demand in the Middle East, where the Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis and Afghans especially need assistance, Lavrov said.

The IFRC’s chief said the window of opportunity is wide open for cooperation with Russia, noting Moscow’s contribution to sorting out the situation with migrants and its effort to provide them with access to healthcare and employment.

Sergey Lavrov
