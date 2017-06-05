Number of questions for Putin’s Q&A session already exceeds 100,000

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The number of questions submitted for the Russian president’s question-and-answer session has already exceeded 100,000, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The Direct Line with the Russian president will be held on June 15, the call center is already working and 100,000 questions have been registered via different channels," Peskov said.

These questions will be submitted to the president "who always thoroughly analyzes the bulk of them," he added. More applications for mobile devices are available this year to ask questions to the president, enabling users to record videos and send voice and text messages.

This will be the 15th Q&A marathon for Putin. The Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, radio stations Mayak, Vesti FM, Radio Rossii will broadcast the annual special program "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" at 12:00 Moscow time, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday. The president will give answers to questions from the nation - related to political, social and economic aspects as well as international affairs.

The first televised Q&A session took place on December 24, 2001, and later on, the sessions became annual, with the exception for years 2004 and 2012. Putin has participated in 14 programs - ten times as the president, and four times as the prime minister. During the first Direct Line in 2001, as many as 400,000 questions were sent to the president, and every year the number was growing - by 2015 it was more than 3.25 million.