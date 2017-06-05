Russia, Belarus agree to exchange information on contacts with NATO

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have agreed to exchange information on contacts with the North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Monday.

"We voiced serious concerns over NATO’s increasing military activity on its so-called eastern flank, which undermines the strategic balance in the Euro-Atlantic region and creates a threat to security of our states," Lavrov said.

"We agreed to further coordinate approaches to building relations with NATO and exchange information about contacts with the alliance, including in the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), where the Republic of Belarus holds chairmanship this year," he said.

Belarusian top diplomat Vladimir Makei said earlier on Monday that the deployment of missile defense elements in Europe and the reinforcement of the NATO eastern flank "are becoming the factors that provoke the disruption of the strategic balance of forces and, largely speaking, a new arms race.".