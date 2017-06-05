Lavrov points to positive results of Russia-Belarus economic cooperation

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed to positive results of the Russia-Belarus trade and economic cooperation, which involves all regions in the countries. Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei participated in opening of the exhibition devoted to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Belarus. The ceremony takes place at the foreign ministry’s property in central Moscow.

"I am pleased to say that in the economy we have quite positive results," he said. "Belarus is Russia’s first trade partner among the CIS countries, and the fourth partner among this country’s all partners."

"Russia traditionally is the main trade partner for Belarus," he added.

It is most important, that "in the efforts to develop humanitarian and economic connections participate practically all the regions," Lavrov said.

The relations between peoples of Russia and Belarus go deep in history and are well-known for the close cultural and spiritual relations.

"The exhibition opens with the protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations," Lavrov said. "Here you can see documents, which characterized the further development of our union and strategic partnership."

The Belarusian foreign minister stressed Moscow and Minsk "are connected by integrational relations." "It is important we have not lost the countries’ potential, and our achievement is that Russians do not feel alien in Belarus and Belarusians do not feel alien in Russia," he said. "Our task is to preserve it so."

"This exhibition helps and will help in keeping these relations," the minister added.