Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lives of those who turned Trump’s alleged ties with Russia into sensation boring - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 3:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President dismissed any reports about a back channel for communications between the Trump campaign and the Russian government

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s purported contacts with Russian officials are deliberately used within the United States as a tool against the current administration, though no sessions between Trump officials and Russia’s Ambassador Sergei Kislyak had ever taken place, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly, which was aired on Monday.

"Nothing to talk about," Putin said, answering Kelly’s question about ties between Russian officials and Trump team.

"There was not even a specific discussion of sanctions or something else. I just find it amazing how you created a sensation where there wasn't anything at all. And proceeded to turn that sensation into a tool for fighting the sitting president," he said.

"You know, you're just very resourceful people there, well done, probably your lives there are boring," he added with irony.

"It's just that someone decided to find fault with it and, you know, select it as a line of attack against the current President. This isn't for us to get into, these are your domestic political squabbles. So you deal with them," he said.

Putin said he was surprised with that hullaballoo around some alleged contacts between Russia’s ambassador and Trump team.

"You see, there were no sessions. When I saw that my jaw dropped," he said, brushing off any allegations he had been briefed of such meetings.

"Do you think, an ambassador from any place in the world or from the US reports to me daily as to whom he meets with and what they discuss? It's just absurd," he said.

"Had there been something out of the ordinary, something remarkable he of course would have advised the minister and the minister would have informed me. Nothing of that happened," Putin said.

"… if there had been something meaningful he (Kislyak) would have made a report to the (foreign) minister, and the minister would have made a report to me. There weren't even any reports. Just every day, routine work that doesn't mean anything that may not even have any prospects," the president said.

Putin dismissed any reports about a back channel for communications between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, which was reportedly discussed with Kislyak by Trump officials.

"I am not aware of such a proposal. No such proposal ever reached me," Putin noted.

"Russia had no channels of communication with neither campaign, the campaigns of the US Presidential candidates. None whatsoever. Russia did not set up and did not have any channels with anyone. There may have been official contacts with the campaigns of all the candidates, which is a standard diplomatic practice," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin recalls Kennedy’s assassination to compare with Russia’s alleged interference
2
Putin recommends US not to teach Russia how to live
3
Syria has neither chemical weapons nor facilities to make them - al-Assad
4
Russia's new spacecraft to be launched from Baikonur in 2022
5
Lives of those who turned Trump’s alleged ties with Russia into sensation boring - Putin
6
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
7
Middle East eyes Russian Su-34 bombers after Syria operation — arms exporter
TOP STORIES
Реклама