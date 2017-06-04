Putin's annual televised Q&A session due on June 15

Putin's annual televised Q&A session due on June 15Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 04, 8:51
MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin will have a traditional televised Q&A session on June 15, the Kremlin's press service said on Sunday. It would be his 15th Q&A session.
"On June 15, 2017, at 12:00 Moscow time the television channels First, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, radio stations Mayak, Vesti FM, Radio Rossii will broadcast the annual special program "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin"," the press service said.
"In line with how it happened earlier, the president will give answers to questions from the nation - related to the political, social and economic aspects as well as to the international situation," the Kremlin’s press service said.
Questions may be sent by telephone, text or multimedia messages, from the website or a special mobile application.
This year, users of two social networks - Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki - may use their accounts to ask questions - either in the form of a text message or by sending a video.
Besides, during the broadcast, users of the Moskva-Putinu (Moscow - to Putin) application and users of the first Russian application for online broadcasts (available in AppStore and GooglePlay) may organize own video channels with the TV studio.