Russian international cooperation agency broadens presence in Syria - head

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 6:15 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian agency is working in Syria in conditions of stronger security measures, Glebova added

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Leaving Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) plans to broaden its operations in Syria in view of growing interest of Syrians in learning Russia, head of the agency Lyubov Glebova told TASS in an interview on Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Syrians want to learn our language. That is why we are broadening presence. We will dispatch five commissions there literally next week to gather applications and hold interviews," Glebova said. "Our center is working there in a restricted way but we are maintaining basic projects that are really in need for the Syrian nation," she said.

The Russian agency is working in Syria in conditions of stronger security measures, Glebova added.

