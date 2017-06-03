Putin promised no further retaliation over expulsion of Russian diplomats — Moldova leader

Moscow seeks US explanations for sanctioning Russians over North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 03, 7:28
Russian Defense Ministry to get 14 Ka-52 attack helicopters this year — deputy ministerMilitary & Defense June 03, 7:23
Eurasian Economic Union, India to start negotiations on free trade zoneBusiness & Economy June 03, 5:11
Vostochny space center to get launch pad for super-heavy rocket before 2030Science & Space June 03, 3:58
US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — PutinWorld June 03, 2:14
WRAP: Second day of St. Petersburg forum addresses Russian-US ties, hoax news issueBusiness & Economy June 03, 1:42
UN Security Council expands sanctions on North KoreaWorld June 03, 1:17
TASS chief calls for joint effort against hoax newsSociety & Culture June 02, 23:48
Russia to cut contribution to Council of Europe by third donated to PACERussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 23:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who met with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, said Vladimir Putin promised him that the expulsion of Moldovan diplomats from Russia will be Moscow’s only retaliatory measure over a similar move by Moldova.
"I just spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and we discussed this issue in details. Today the Russian president assured me that so far no further steps will be made," Dodon told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"The positive developments regarding exports, migration, legalization, amnesty will also continue," Dodon added.
The Moldovan leader said the majority of the republic’s citizens disapprove of any move intended to worsen relations with Russia.
"The anti-Russian stance is shared only by those who are in the parliament. The majority of ordinary citizens want to be friends with Russia," he added.
Moldova’s government decided to expel five Russian diplomats on Monday. The country’s president voiced his disapproval for the move, describing it as "irresponsible." Russia declared five Moldovan diplomats persona non grata as a retaliatory measure.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the Moldovan authorities to come up with a single stance on the issue, adding that the move has been a subject of "a heated internal political debate" among Moldovan officials.