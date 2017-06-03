Global crises may be solved if UN members take joint efforts — Moscow

UN Security Council expands sanctions on North KoreaWorld June 03, 1:17
MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Solutions to global crises, in particular those in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula, could be found if UN member countries are prepared to take joint steps, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday after the meeting of Minister Sergei Lavrov with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Lavrov and Guterres "exchanged views on most pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya and the Middle East settlement, as well as in Ukraine and on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said.
"They come to an agreement that the progress in solving the crises depends on the readiness of UN member countries to take joint steps on the basis of international law and UN Charter’s objectives and principles," it said.