Putin discusses bilateral relations with German foreign minister

STRELNA, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel have held talks in Constantine Palace in Strelna on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, focusing on relations between Russia and Germany, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
"At the end of his working day, at Constantine Palace Vladimir Putin received German Foreign Minister (Sigmar) Gabriel, who had come to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Peskov said. "They discussed issues of Russian-German relations."
Earlier, Gabriel had arrived in Russia to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The agenda of his trip features a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, with Ukraine and Syria to top the talks.
The 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF2017) is held in the Russian second-biggest city on June 1-3.