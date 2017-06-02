Back to Main page
Sanctions against Russia violate trade rules, international norms — Federation Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 23:19 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"Rules of the World Trade Organizations (WTO) exist, which prohibit certain restrictions and preferences," Valentina Matviyenko said

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Introduction of sanctions against Russia by certain Western nations is aimed at weakening our country and is a gross violation of trade rules and international norms, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told TASS in an interview on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Economies of the world can only develop on conditions of mutually beneficial cooperation, addressing interests of each other and under common principles and rules, she said.

"Rules of the World Trade Organizations (WTO) exist, which prohibit certain restrictions and preferences. Introduction of sanctions against Russia grossly violates both global trade rules and international rules," Matviyenko said. If rules are developed, they must be "binding and firm for all participants in the global trade," she said.

Sanctions introduced against Russia showed their inefficiency and lack of sense; the Russian economy reached positive growth dynamics, Matviyenko added.

