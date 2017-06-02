Back to Main page
Putin’s speech at SPIEF2017 to have positive effect on investors’ attitude — speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 23:21 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG

"I feel that his speech may have a positive effect on the attitude of business people and investors to Russia," the Federation Council speaker said

1 pages in this article

ST PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is likely to have a positive effect on investors’ attitude to Russia, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told TASS on Friday on the forum’s sidelines.

Putin says global economy faces systemic challenges, no time for quarrels

"I feel that his speech may have a positive effect on the attitude of business people and investors to Russia," she said noting that "the president has sent important signals to business, investors."

"It is extremely important, especially for major global companies, to hear firsthand information about the current state of affairs in Russia, about how the economy will grow and what guarantees business and investors will receive," the speaker said.

The 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF2017) is held in the Russian second-biggest city on June 1-3. TASS news agency is a general information partner and official photo-host agency. Besides, TASS is the operator at the forum’s presentation area.

