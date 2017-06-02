Putin calls UN universal platform with unique rights

ST PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The United Nations is still a universal platform with unique rights created to find solutions to global crises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

"We still believe that it is the only international universal platform with unique rights that is based on the UN Charter, the cornerstone of today’s international public law," Putin said suggesting to the UN Secretary General to choose the issues most pressing for him for their talks.

"Maybe, the talk will focus on crises in hot spots," he said, reminding that former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon had taken part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forums as well.

"It is becoming a good tradition for us that the UN Secretary General is present at the SPIEF. It is crucial for us that you can hear how and what we talk at these representative events," Putin said, adding that Russia had always supported the UN and had always been focused on cooperation.