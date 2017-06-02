Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia eyes intensive cooperation with Austria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 21:57 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG

According to Vladimir Putin, there are sectors in which the two states work together efficiently

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

ST PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Austria should continue their close cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austria’s Federal Chancellor Christian Kern at their meeting on sidelines of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Read also

Austria’s OMV head tells Putin about joint plans with Gazprom to extract gas in Siberia

"We have been engaged in active dialogue with Austria over almost all aspects. It is worth saying that actually Russian investments in Austria’s economy stand at $24 billion and about $7 billion dollars are invested by Austria in the Russian economy," Putin said.

"Many Russian companies operate in Austria. There are sectors in which we efficiently and intensively work together. I hope we will go ahead with this work," he added.

Putin said words of gratitude to Austria’s chancellor for his participation in the SPIEF and voiced hope that Austrian business figures had managed to establish new ties and restore previous ones with Russian companies.

The 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF2017) is held in the Russian second-biggest city on June 1-3. TASS news agency is a general information partner and official photo-host agency. Besides, TASS is the operator at the forum’s presentation area.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatization
2
Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Paris climate agreement
3
Russia eyes intensive cooperation with Austria
4
Hungarian top diplomat believes anti-Russian sanctions policy has failed
5
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
6
Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding Assad
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
TOP STORIES
Реклама