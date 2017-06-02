Lavrov and Mogherini may meet in July — source

Hungarian top diplomat believes anti-Russian sanctions policy has failedWorld June 02, 15:56
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini are expected to meet in Brussels in mid-July, a diplomatic source told TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"Yes, this meeting is being planned. It is set to take place in mid-July," the source said.
Lavrov’s previous meeting with Mogherini took place in Moscow on April 24.