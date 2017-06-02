Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian lawmaker points to worst ever crisis in EU-US relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 14:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The European politicians have never used such tough rhetoric against any of the US presidents, "the lawmaker said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement and the response of the EU countries prove that the parties are facing the worst ever crisis in relations, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Education and Science Vyacheslav Nikonov told reporters on Friday.

Read also

World leaders condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate accord

According to him, the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump, "will negatively affect" Washington’s relations with Brussels. "The crisis in the US-EU relations has already become obvious," said Nikonov, who is an international affairs expert. "In any case, the European politicians have never used such tough rhetoric against any of the US presidents. The withdrawal (from the Paris Agreement - TASS) is not the only reason for that as a number of other issues have accumulated," Nikonov said in response to a question by a TASS correspondent.

At the same time, the senior Russian lawmaker pointed out that Trump "never spoke against his European counterparts but he has heard so many things from them that he must be unwilling to hold talks with them." "I would not exaggerate the crisis in their relations but it is the worst one in the history of the European Union and NATO, if we don’t count the Vietnam and Iraq wars," he stressed.

Nikonov went on to say that during the election campaign, Trump had stated that "he was not content with the environmental protection legislation which he believed to be too tough, not allowing companies to develop their potential." "This is why it (the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement - TASS) was predictable to some extent," the expert added.

Paris Climate Agreement

Read also

Kremlin warns Paris climate deal will be in limbo if 'key participants' pull out

The Paris Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015, at the COP-21 UN Climate Change Conference held in the capital of France. The 195 forum participants agreed to avert a rise in the average global air temperature by more than 2 degrees Celsius by the year 2100 compared to the preindustrial era. Scientists believe higher temperatures may bring about irreversible consequences for the environment.

On April 22, 2016, as many as 175 countries, including Russia, Germany, India, China and the United States, signed the agreement at a summit held at the United Nations headquarters.

According to the agreement, by 2025, the US was to reduce gas emissions by 26-28% in comparison with the levels seen ten years ago. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that the country would pull out of the agreement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
2
World Bank does not expect sharp hike in oil prices in long term perspective
3
Putin concerned about Russian-US relations hitting record-low since Cold War
4
Analyst points to reasons behind Russia's decision to return to Baikonur spaceport
5
Blockchain technology may be widely used in Russia only within 7-10 years
6
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media
7
Putin to filmmaker Oliver Stone: Snowden no traitor, but should have resigned
TOP STORIES
Реклама