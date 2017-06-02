Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Iran, Turkey work on Syrian de-escalation zones — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 12:25 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Military experts continue the work on finalizing the memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Damaged streets at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria

Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Military experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey are still working out the details of the Syrian de-escalation zones, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told TASS on Friday. According to him, it is too early to speak about any results.

"Military experts continue the work (on finalizing the memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones - TASS)," he said. "As far as I know, the work has not been completed yet.

"It is too early to speak about any results," Gatilov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sevastopol to become shipbuilding center meeting Black Sea Fleet needs — authorities
2
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
3
Putin points to growing global role of SCO, BRICS
4
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
5
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry
6
South Ossetia plans to hold referendum on joining Russia — president
7
Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea
TOP STORIES
Реклама