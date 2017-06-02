Russia, Iran, Turkey work on Syrian de-escalation zones — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Military experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey are still working out the details of the Syrian de-escalation zones, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told TASS on Friday. According to him, it is too early to speak about any results.

"Military experts continue the work (on finalizing the memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones - TASS)," he said. "As far as I know, the work has not been completed yet.

"It is too early to speak about any results," Gatilov added.