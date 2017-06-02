Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguards

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 4:41 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"I do my job. And the security officers do theirs and they are still performing quite successfully," Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with controversial filmmaker Oliver Stone that he was the target of several assassination attempts and was pleased with the work of his bodyguards.

Duing the conversation, Stone told the Russian leader that he heard of at least five assassination attempts on Putin.

"Not as much as (Late Cuban leader Fidel) Castro, who I've interviewed. I think he must have had about 50. But there's a legitimate five I've heard about," Stone continued.

"Yes, I talked with Castro about that," the Russian president replied. "And he said to me, 'Do you know why I'm still alive?' I asked him, 'Why?' 'Because I was always the one to deal with my security personally.' But yeah, I do my job. And the security officers do theirs and they are still performing quite successfully."

"I trust them," Putin added.

Stone, in his turn, said that the first mode of an assassination is to "try to get inside the security of the president."

"I know that. Do you know what they say among the Russian people? They say that those who are destined to be hanged are not going to drown," Putin replied.

When asked whether Putin knew what his destiny was, the president replied: "Only God knows our destiny - yours and mine."

"One day this is going to happen to each and every one of us. The question is, what we will have accomplished by then in this transient world, whether we'll have enjoyed our life?" he continued.

Stone, a winner of several Academy Awards for "Platoon" and "Born on the Fourth of July," has been filming "The Putin Interviews" over the course of the past two years. It is scheduled to start airing on CBS Showtime on Monday, June 12.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
2
Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguards
3
Putin praises Russia-India military-technical cooperation
4
The visible hand: the growing impetus of state-directed capitalism
5
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
6
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
7
Russia respects US decisions on Paris deal on climate change — official
TOP STORIES
Реклама