Moscow has no official information from US on return of diplomatic properties - diplomat

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow did not receive any official information from Washington on the return of Russian diplomatic properties in the U.S., Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We divide by a half what these media The Washington Post in this case publish on the matter," he said. "Before we get official information from the U.S. Administration or its representatives, we don't perceive the issue as a reason for whatever actions on our part."

"Frankly, we have a certain degree of mistrust in the media that parasitizes on the anti-Russian hype in the US. Washington Post is among them," Ryabkov said.

"The diplomatic status of these facilities and all immunities related to it have been clearly documented by us throughout the entire period when these facilities remained property of the Russian Federation. The administrations that have replaced each other in power in Washington have never questioned this status," he said.

"They infringed on the diplomatic status of these facilities due to Obama administration’s poor ability to cope with emotions," Ryabkov added. "Manipulations around this matter are absolutely inadmissible and discredit Washington Post as a source of public information," the Russian diplomat added.

The Washington Post wrote that the Trump administration is moving toward handing back to Russia two diplomatic compounds in New York City and Maryland, which were shut down by the Obama administration. "Before making a final decision on allowing the Russians to reoccupy the compounds, the administration is examining possible restrictions on Russian activities there, including removing the diplomatic immunity the properties previously enjoyed," the report said.

In late December 2016, the Obama administration introduced a new round of sanctions against some Russian companies, the Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of Russia’s General Staff. Besides that, US authorities expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland. Washington attributed these sanctions to cyber attacks against US political institutions, accusing Russia of being involved. However, Moscow fully rejected all allegations.