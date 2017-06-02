Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow has no official information from US on return of diplomatic properties - diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 0:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We divide by a half what these media The Washington Post in this case publish on the matter," Russia's deputy foreign minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow did not receive any official information from Washington on the return of Russian diplomatic properties in the U.S., Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We divide by a half what these media The Washington Post in this case publish on the matter," he said. "Before we get official information from the U.S. Administration or its representatives, we don't perceive the issue as a reason for whatever actions on our part."

"Frankly, we have a certain degree of mistrust in the media that parasitizes on the anti-Russian hype in the US. Washington Post is among them," Ryabkov said.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Moscow may demand compensation from US for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds

"The diplomatic status of these facilities and all immunities related to it have been clearly documented by us throughout the entire period when these facilities remained property of the Russian Federation. The administrations that have replaced each other in power in Washington have never questioned this status," he said.

"They infringed on the diplomatic status of these facilities due to Obama administration’s poor ability to cope with emotions," Ryabkov added. "Manipulations around this matter are absolutely inadmissible and discredit Washington Post as a source of public information," the Russian diplomat added.

The Washington Post wrote that the Trump administration is moving toward handing back to Russia two diplomatic compounds in New York City and Maryland, which were shut down by the Obama administration. "Before making a final decision on allowing the Russians to reoccupy the compounds, the administration is examining possible restrictions on Russian activities there, including removing the diplomatic immunity the properties previously enjoyed," the report said.

In late December 2016, the Obama administration introduced a new round of sanctions against some Russian companies, the Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of Russia’s General Staff. Besides that, US authorities expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland. Washington attributed these sanctions to cyber attacks against US political institutions, accusing Russia of being involved. However, Moscow fully rejected all allegations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
2
Moscow may demand compensation from US for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds
3
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
4
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
5
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
6
French, Italian, German leaders dismiss possibility of reviewing Paris deal
7
Serbia to remain Russia’s ally — top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Реклама