Putin pledges support for India’s fight against terrorism

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia will always support India in its fight against terrorism, President Vladimir Putin said as he met with world news agencies’ bosses on Thursday.

"As for the terrorist threats, we fully share, and I want to emphasize it, we fully share India’s concerns over the issue and contribute in any possible way to seeing India succeed on that track," Putin said, specifying that he referred to any terrorist threats, including in Kashmir.

"As to whether Pakistan is feeding [terrorists], you’re in a better position to judge from over there," the president said. "But no matter where a terrorist threat would come from, it is inadmissible. And we will always support India in its fight against terrorism," the Russian leader said.

He said Pakistan is making substantial efforts to stabilize the situation in the country. "Some regions, as you know well, are practically not under control of the Pakistani government. In this respect, in my opinion, we can only help the central government to cope with that problem," he went on.

As for more sensitive nuances of that problem, Putin said that within the framework of his negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he discusses all challenges "rather openly". The Russian leader stressed that Russia sees India as one of its closest friends.