Chechen prosecutors call for blocking web access to Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 16:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo earlier published a series of cartoons related to Russia

© AP Photo/ Lionel Cironneau

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. A district prosecutor’s office in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya has demanded to block internet access to websites that publish cartoons created by the French Charlie Hebdo weekly, the Chechen prosecutor general’s office said in a statement.

Charlie Hebdo cartoons have nothing to do with freedom of speech ― Kadyrov

"While monitoring the internet, the (Shalinsky) District Prosecutor’s office came across some drawings and cartoons aimed at supporting the French satirical magazine, which seek to hurt religious feelings," the statement reads. "This caused a lawsuit to be filed with Grozny’s Leninsky District Court, demanding that internet access to this content, that may instigate national, racial and religious hatred and enmity, be blocked," the statement adds.

Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov said earlier that the "editorial policy of the magazine is immoral and inhuman." According to him, it has nothing to do with freedom of the press.

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo earlier published a series of cartoons related to Russia. Cartoons published in December 2016 were dedicated to the crash of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 aircraft which killed 92 people, as well as to the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey. The November 2016 cartoons mocked the Russian A321 flight crash in the Sinai which claimed the lives of 224 people.

