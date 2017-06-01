Russia views Washington's sanctions as US’ tool to get 'competitive edge' — Deputy PM

Chechen prosecutors call for blocking web access to Charlie Hebdo’s cartoonsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 16:31
Italy’s Mancini signs 3-year contract with Russian football clubSport June 01, 16:27
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleetMilitary & Defense June 01, 16:21
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft marketBusiness & Economy June 01, 16:09
Firm contract for delivery of 50 MC-21 airliners to Aeroflot to be signed this yearBusiness & Economy June 01, 16:05
Gazprom CEO fears Nord Stream 2 may not be enough to meet Europe’s natural gas demandBusiness & Economy June 01, 15:51
Russia may bid for hosting 2028 Summer OlympicsSport June 01, 15:35
Diplomat slams accusations against Russia's ambassador to US as bullyingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 15:28
Spokeswoman assumes Moldova expelled Russian diplomats for domestic political reasonsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 15:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow considers the US sanctions to be a competition tool rather than a political one, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said at a panel session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, arranged by the Valdai Discussion Club.
"Before 2014, most Russians viewed sanctions as a political tool but now we have come to understand that it is more like a competition," he said. "The United States has been citing the need to impose sanctions in order to respond to some political events but in fact Washington seeks to enhance its competitive capabilities," Shuvalov added.
The Russian deputy prime minister pointed out that the session was being attended by a former member of the Obama administration who had warned Shuvalov that the United States was drawn to use the sanctions mechanism.
"I told him: ‘We love sanctions.’ And this is what is happening now," Shuvalov said.