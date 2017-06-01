Back to Main page
Russia views Washington's sanctions as US’ tool to get 'competitive edge' — Deputy PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 16:12 UTC+3

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov believes that by imposing sanctions Washington seeks to enhance its competitive capabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow considers the US sanctions to be a competition tool rather than a political one, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said at a panel session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, arranged by the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Before 2014, most Russians viewed sanctions as a political tool but now we have come to understand that it is more like a competition," he said. "The United States has been citing the need to impose sanctions in order to respond to some political events but in fact Washington seeks to enhance its competitive capabilities," Shuvalov added.

The Russian deputy prime minister pointed out that the session was being attended by a former member of the Obama administration who had warned Shuvalov that the United States was drawn to use the sanctions mechanism.

"I told him: ‘We love sanctions.’ And this is what is happening now," Shuvalov said.

Sanctions
